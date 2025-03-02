Prophet and father clash over mysterious fires

A bitter social media clash has erupted between Prophet Isaiah Gynacious and Carlton Banda, the father of Kaone Sebogodi, the young Ledumang woman haunted by mysterious fires.

Nearly seven years into Kaone’s puzzling ordeal, her father’s feud with the prophet has sparked allegations of cover-ups, exploitation, and dishonesty, leaving the truth buried in a haze of accusations.

Kaone’s life has been marked by unexplained fires that erupt without warning, destroying homes, cars, and furniture wherever she goes.

This strange phenomenon turned her into an outcast, feared and shunned by those around her- until Prophet Gynacious stepped in.

Through the advocacy of social media activist Moeladilotlhoko, Kaone was brought to Gynacious for prayer sessions.

After a public display of divine intervention, the prophet declared her free of the affliction.

She remained with the church for six months, accompanying Gynacious on spiritual tours.

However, the fires resurfaced when Kaone recently visited her father in South Africa.

Just two days after her arrival, a fire broke out in Banda’s bathroom, consuming part of a bedroom suite.

Banda says his daughter confessed that the fires never truly stopped and that she revealed that they were merely concealed by the church.

“She told me there were several fire outbreaks during her six months at the church, but they kept it hidden from the media,” Banda revealed.

“The prophet used my daughter to boost his church’s popularity and exploit Batswana for money.”

Banda denied reports that he chased his daughter away, explaining that the manager of his flat complex deemed her a fire risk.

“I had no choice but to send her back to Botswana. I’m not an uncaring father, but I need to protect my home and appeal for help,” he said.

Prophet Gynacious, however, has fired back, accusing Banda of ingratitude and being manipulated to tarnish his ministry.

“If he believes we’re fake, why doesn’t he come to Botswana to rescue his daughter?” Gynacious questioned.

The prophet insists that Kaone experienced no fire incidents during her time with the church, including trips to prayer mountains in Harare and SCOAN in Nigeria.

“Why do the fires only happen at his house? He needs to explain that,” Gynacious said.

He also accused Banda for failing to introduce Kaone to her Zimbabwean relatives and reiterated the church’s commitment to supporting her.

“We’ve provided her with accommodation and the freedom to worship wherever she chooses. This needs to stop. We’re talking about a young girl’s life,” Gynacious emphasized.

Kaone has promised The Voice an exclusive interview, raising hopes that her side of the story will shed light on the truth behind the flames.