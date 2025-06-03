The grill master

Mmuso’s perfect chicken earns Nandos’ man ticket to Scotland

If at first you don’t succeed, keep grilling until you cook that chicken to perfection!

This motto served Mmuso Mogaleemang well over the weekend, as, trying his luck in the competition for the 5th time, he was crowned Nando’s Botswana Master Griller. Declared the best in BW, a title that came with a P7,500 reward, Mogaleemang will now represent the nation on the world stage, jetting off to Scotland in September for the International Nando’s Grillers Master Challenge.

The country has a proud record to protect at the global event, winning the 2024 edition, held in Kasane.

Locally, this year’s installment started in April, with 90 grillers from Nando’s branches across the country taking part. After interviews and assessments, this was cut down to 27, who were shortlisted for the preliminary round. From there, 10 advanced to the semifinals on Friday, with the top five making it through to Saturday’s national showdown.

In a memorable two days, where the enticing aroma of sizzling white meat hung thick in the air at Nando’s African Mall outlet in Gaborone, Mogaleemang proved he can stand the heat in the kitchen.

“I’m very happy because I have been trying to win this challenge for the past five years. I believed that I would make it one day. That’s why I kept on joining every year. It used to sadden me to always be the best at our store and yet return from nationals as the third or fifth favourite. I hope my colleagues will be proud of me this time,” said the man-of-the-moment, who works at Nando’s Central Business District (CBD) branch.

Vowing to continue the country’s recent success at the International challenge, Mogaleemeng added, “I urge my fellow colleagues not to worry; I will represent them well and do my best to defend the championship.”

Second place went to Mathews Matebu from Nando’s Francistown Sunshine Plaza branch, who walked away with P5,000, while Sekeele Mfaladi from Nando’s Mogoditshane pocketed P4,000 for finishing third. Thuto Keikanetswe and Gabriel Mmereki, both from the African Mall branch, took fourth and fifth position respectively, each earning P2,500.

Last year’s world champion, Odirile Kaboma, who was one of the judges, said Mogaleemeng’s meal ticked all the right boxes.

“Our chicken should be tender and juicy, with golden crispy skin and visible grill marks that are not burned. The sauce basting must be well balanced; Mogaleemang’s chicken was perfectly made,” declared Kaboma, who will travel to Scotland with his successor as one of the judges.