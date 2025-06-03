Meghamalhar’s eye-opening music

Music met compassion on Saturday night as Kerala Samajam Botswana hosted its sold-out Meghamalhar Musical Night at Botho University.

Held under the theme ‘Harmonizing Hearts and Eyes’, the show drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 550, setting a vibrant tone for an evening filled with melody and meaning.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, Karala Samajam Botswana President, Jofy Antony revealed the event was organised to raise funds for cataract surgeries for underprivileged individuals in Botswana.

“This theme reflects our love and solidarity with those in need. Through music, we aimed to touch hearts and open eyes, quite literally, by helping restore vision to those who cannot afford it,” declared Antony, adding they will officially launch the charity drive on June 1st, marking Helen Keller Deaf-Blind Awareness Week. “This initiative is close to our hearts; our goal is to conduct the first round of surgeries before the end of the month,” he continued.

As for the music, highlights of an unforgettable night included electric performances from top Indian playback singers, Aravind D. Nair and Lekshmi Jayan, who had the crowd swaying between emotional ballads and upbeat, bouncy tracks. Their versatility showcased the richness of Indian music, resonating with audiences across generations.

Adding local flavour to the fun was award-winning artist, Vee Mampeezy, taking to the stage for his first-ever performance for the Indian community. The ‘Dumalana’ hit-maker’s vibrant set had everyone on their feet; his seamless blend of local sounds and global energy a true crowd-pleaser.

“This was a wonderful show, and we are very impressed with the overwhelming response. The turnout exceeded our expectations, and the energy from the audience made the night truly memorable,” concluded Antony.

With support from their patron, Choppies owner, Ramachandran Ottapath, who inspired the project, organisers hope this marks the beginning of many life-changing initiatives to come.