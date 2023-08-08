Boko bashes DIS

UDC leader says spy agency is a terrorist organ

The Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) has parried away accusations by Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) President, Duma Boko, that it is a terrorist organisation that no longer serves its mandate.

When doing his monthly updates this week, Boko tore the DIS apart labelling it a terrorist organ that is no longer operating within its mandate. “All public institutions are creatures of statute and are strictly regulated and this includes the DIS. I must point out that they have departed completely from their mandate and have go...