Teen’s night of terror

Man allegedly rapes 16-year-old all night

Yearning for her freedom, a 16-year-old girl’s decision to move out of her parent’s home backfired in horrific circumstances, when she was brutally raped just hours after she packed-up and left.

38-year-old Zamani Ndlovu is accused of luring the teenager to his house in Gungwe village on Wednesday 16 April, before repeatedly raping her in an ordeal that reportedly lasted the entire night.

The Zimbabwean, who is in the country illegally, appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court this week and was remanded in custody.

Shedding a little light on the sad saga, Tshesebe police Station Commander, Mothusi Phadi revealed the complainant reported the matter to them the morning after the alleged attack.

“Although our investigations have just started, we heard the victim, who has been bunking home, was advised by her parents to abide by their rules or leave their home. She decided to leave only to fall into trouble,” the top cop told The Voice.

“When she left her parent’s home in Mowana, she took a lift where she found the suspect and the driver. According to her report, when she arrived in Gungwe, the suspect asked the driver to drop him and the victim at his place where he allegedly committed the offence,” continued Phadi.

Denied bail, Ndlovu will remain behind bars until his next court appearance, scheduled for May 8th.