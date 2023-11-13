Teenage girl drugged and gang-raped in Kanye

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl in Kanye village was reportedly subjected to a horrific ordeal last Monday when she was allegedly gang-raped by four men.

The perpetrators reportedly abducted the girl into their combi, forcibly drugged her, and sexually assaulted her.

According to reports, the young victim regained consciousness the following morning, discovering herself near Molapowaditau stream.

She was left with bruises on her legs and experienced pain in her private areas, with her pants unbuttoned and unzipped.

It was at this moment that she realized she had been sexually assaulted.

The sequence of events began when the girl left home around 5 pm on Monday to visit a friend. On her way back home, she encountered the four men, leading to the horrific incident.

Her father grew concerned when he observed the girl returning home later the following day, at around 1 pm, visibly distressed and with injuries on her legs.

Upon questioning, she revealed the details of the gang rape to her father, who promptly reported the matter to the police two days later, on Thursday.

Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng, the Sejelo police station commander, has confirmed that the case is under investigation.

The police are actively pursuing leads to locate and apprehend the suspects involved in the distressing incident.