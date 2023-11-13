Couple loses P25k in car break-in

Lobatse police are in pursuit of suspects involved in a recent car break-in at Lobatse Junction Mall, where a couple’s P25,000 in cash was stolen from their vehicle last Thursday afternoon.

The victims, a 33-year-old woman and her 34-year-old husband, both employed as nurses, had withdrawn a total of P35,000 from their accounts with the intention of purchasing a plowing field.

After making the withdrawal, they proceeded to deposit P10,000, leaving the remaining P25,000 in an envelope placed behind the car seat.

Upon returning from Spar Supermarket, the couple discovered the car’s back door had been tampered with, and their cash was missing.

They promptly reported the incident to the police.

Superintendent Boitshepho Kaisara, the Lobatse Police Station Commander, confirmed that the case was under investigation.

He also took the opportunity to caution the public, urging them to exercise vigilance to prevent falling victim to such thefts.

Superintendent Kaisara encouraged people to avoid carrying substantial amounts of cash, highlighting the risk of scammers who may deceive individuals into believing they have lost money and then use this ploy to defraud them of significant sums.

He emphasized the importance of increased vigilance, especially as the festive season approaches when such incidents tend to escalate.