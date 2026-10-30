Diamond drama in The Fields

Trio in court over 20 uncut diamonds after Mall ambush

Three locals appeared before Extension II Magistrates Court on Monday charged with unlawful possession of rough or uncut diamonds following a successful police sting at The Fields Mall.

The trio, George Jeffries, 36, of Selebi-Phikwe; Benjamini Gopolang, 30, of Molepolole; and sole female, Farai Koitheng, 47, of Tlokweng—were apprehended at midday on Friday, 23 October.

Reportedly acting on information from an informant, the cops swooped on the unsuspecting suspects in dramatic scenes as startled shoppers watched on. It is alleged they were found with 20 uncut diamonds on their person.

Having spent the weekend in a holding cell, the accused were arraigned before Magistrate Kamogelo Mmesi, with a plea in the matter reserved while police attempt to crack the case.

Requesting the accused be remanded in custody, Prosecutor Kalako told court this was a high-profile case requiring more time for investigators to establish the full circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

“We are yet to determine the weight and value of the diamonds, as those are not yet known to the prosecution,” added Kalako.

Magistrate Mmesiagreed, describing the allegations as ‘very serious,’ further noting investigations had only just commenced.

“The accused were only arrested on the 23rd, which does not give prosecution enough time to wrap up its investigation. Apart from that, this is a very serious case and must be treated as such,” Mmesi explained, subsequently ordering the three accused to remain in custody for 14 days while police inquiries continue.

The case has sparked intense public interest among Batswana as to how the trio, who are a purchased and inventory clerk, a mechanic, and an unemployed individual, came to (allegedly) possess so many rough diamonds. Prosecution promised to provide the answers during the next court appearance, scheduled for 9 November.