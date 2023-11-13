BW SONA 2023 Red Carpet Looks

Dress Code: Formal / Traditional
“My observation was that this year they (A-listers) didn’t go overboard as in the previous years. The looks were more subtle, but we also saw a lot of colour from some of the ladies” – Interviewer Samantha Matlhagela
1.Mrs. Dineo Saleshando: Dressed by Botho Chalebgwa of Botocy Creations Make up was done by Lebo Mmokele.
2.Hon. Peggy Serame: Dressed by Keno Custom Suits
3.Mrs. Segokgo: Dressed by Thabiso Dibeela of ThabieD
4.Mrs. Lucas: Also dressed by Thabiso Dibeela of ThabieD
5.Hon. Anna Mokgethi: Dressed by Gorata Guda Designs
6.Ms Pretty Seeletso: Dressed by Identity Zee
7.Ms Gaone Macholo: Outfit was store-boughtStyled by Nozipho Ditlhabi
8.Mrs. Mathoothe: Dress was store-bought
9.Mrs. Kekgonegile: Dressed by Dolly of Dolzy Designs
10.Hon. Pono Moatlhodi: Leteisi blazer designed by Uri
11.Mr. Aubrey Lute: Looked Very well put together and mentioned that he styled the whole look himself
12.Hon. Goretetse Kekgonegile: Styled by his wife, who colour-coordinated the couple’s look in Black and White.
13.&14.Both Hon. Thulaganyo Segokgo and Hon. Baratiwa Mathoothe gave props to their wives for always ensuring that they look on-point, over and above efforts made by the two gentlemen themselves to look the part for the occasion
- As always, some of the A-listers chose to go traditional. “I think it’s worth mentioning how they modernized their mateisi” Interviewer Samantha Matlhagela noted.
SONA 2023 Red Carpet Looks brought to you by:
Segametsi Dube, Photographer Fashion Commentary BW
Samantha Matlhagela, Interviewer (Etiquette and Personal Development Coach at Etiquette With Sammy)
Rachel Mokopane, Interviewer (Stylist at Replenish Fashion Boutique)