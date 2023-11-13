FashionNews

BW SONA 2023 Red Carpet Looks

By TheVoiceBW
DRESSED TO IMPRESS: A-Listers at the SONA2023

Dress Code: Formal / Traditional

“My observation was that this year they (A-listers) didn’t go overboard as in the previous years. The looks were more subtle, but we also saw a lot of colour from some of the ladies” – Interviewer Samantha Matlhagela

1.Mrs. Dineo Saleshando: Dressed by Botho Chalebgwa of Botocy Creations                                                            Make up was done by Lebo Mmokele.

2.Hon. Peggy Serame: Dressed by Keno Custom Suits

3.Mrs. Segokgo: Dressed by Thabiso Dibeela of ThabieD

4.Mrs. Lucas: Also dressed by Thabiso Dibeela of ThabieD

5.Hon. Anna Mokgethi: Dressed by Gorata Guda Designs

6.Ms Pretty Seeletso: Dressed by Identity Zee

7.Ms Gaone Macholo: Outfit was store-boughtStyled by Nozipho Ditlhabi

8.Mrs. Mathoothe: Dress was store-bought

9.Mrs. Kekgonegile: Dressed by Dolly of Dolzy Designs

10.Hon. Pono Moatlhodi: Leteisi blazer designed by Uri

11.Mr. Aubrey Lute: Looked Very well put together and mentioned that he styled the whole look himself

12.Hon. Goretetse Kekgonegile: Styled by his wife, who colour-coordinated the couple’s look in Black and White.

13.&14.Both Hon. Thulaganyo Segokgo and Hon. Baratiwa Mathoothe gave props to their wives for always ensuring that they look on-point, over and above efforts made by the two gentlemen themselves to look the part for the occasion

  1. As always, some of the A-listers chose to go traditional. “I think it’s worth mentioning how they modernized their mateisi” Interviewer Samantha Matlhagela noted.

SONA 2023 Red Carpet Looks brought to you by:

Segametsi Dube, Photographer Fashion Commentary BW

Samantha Matlhagela, Interviewer                                                                                                             (Etiquette and Personal Development Coach at Etiquette With Sammy)

Rachel Mokopane, Interviewer                                                                                                                                 (Stylist at Replenish Fashion Boutique)

