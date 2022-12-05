Stars shine at BOMU awards night

Botswana Music Union (BOMU) delivered its 11th music awards edition over the weekend at a colourful event held at Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

The event attracted Botswana's socialites and who's who in the entertainment industry, who showed up looking the part and remarkably in sync with the event’s theme dubbed ‘dress to impress’.

Among the notable guests were senior government officials, Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) board and management, BOMU executive committee, international delegates and creative industry stakeholders.

Conveying his opening remarks,...