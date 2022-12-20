Shamukuni silent on judicial interference

Minister of Justice, Ronald Shamukuni, has declined to comment on allegations that the Office of the President and the Chief Justice recently tried to influence the outcome of a case involving MP for Lobatse, Dr Thapelo Matsheka, surrounding the death of a minor in Lobatse.

“This matter, as you know is before the courts and I will not comment until it has been finalized,” he told MP for Okavango Kenny Kapinga on Monday.

Kapinga had wanted him to state if he is satisfied with the recruitment and appointment of judges; whether he would not consider public interviews for judgeship candidate...