BDP members advised to protect party secrets

Former Member of Parliament for Letlhakeng/Takatokwane, Ngaka Ngaka has pleaded with the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members to desist from internal bickering and washing their ‘dirty’ laundry in public

Speaking during the BDP’s Gaborone Region rally held at Moselewapula ward, Ngaka said that some party members have cultivated a very bad habit of leaking party secrets or fellow democrat’s personal stuff to the media.

“The tendency to leak party or fellow democrat’s paraphernalia to social and mainstream media should cease. Inner party democracy is a must, and we should continue exerc...