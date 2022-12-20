Belabela quarries rebuild Matebeleng kgotla

As a way of giving back to the community it operates in, BelaBela Quarries have rebuilt the Matebeleng Kgotla gutted by a raging fire late last year.

The blaze broke out during maintenance work being conducted at ‘leobo la Kgotla’, when a spark from a grinder made contact with the thatched roof, burning it to ashes.

As a result, the Matebeleng people were deprived of a place to call a kgotla; and that's when BelaBela Quarries stepped in!

BEFORE: The burnt down kgotla

The project, which gobbled P600, 000, is part of BelaBela’s commitment to demonstrating exactly what aggregates can ...