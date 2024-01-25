Sefalana Shopper Birthday Draw billed for Saturday

*Three Honda Amaze cars to be won

*35 grocery vouchers worth P24k for a whole year

*35 cash vouchers worth P10 000 each

*Vee Mampeezy to entertain at the final draw

This Saturday, all roads lead to Sefalana Shopper Setlhoa as seventy shortlisted shoppers cross their fingers in hopes of being one of the three lucky winners who will each walk away with a brand-new Honda Amaze vehicle in the final leg of the Sefalana Shopper Birthday Giveaway.

It required a purchase of a minimum of P250 or more to qualify to participate in this massive draw which will certainly make someone’s day, or even better, year!

Not only that, in addition, Sefalana will also give away 35 Sefalana Shopper grocery vouchers valued at P24 000 each for a whole year, and 35 Sefalana Shopper cash vouchers valued at P10 000 each-everyone walks away a winner!

Sefalana Franchise and Marketing Executive, Reggie Klinck, explained the entry requirements, stating that, “A customer had to make a P250 or more purchase which included three participating brands, complete the entry forms in full, attach the till slip to the entry form and deposit it into the entry box in-store.”

Klinck further went on to make a disclaimer that customers were required to have a registered Sefalana Rewards Card, and be aged 18 and above.

According to Klinck, the competition took place in 34 participating stores countrywide, where the 70 finalists were drawn from. “All the finalists are expected to be present on Saturday, their names will be drawn for the vouchers, and finally, for the grand prize being the three cars.”

The event is open to all members of the public at no cost. The draw is expected to start at 10 am with entertainment from Vee Mampeezy.

This year marks Sefalana’s 50th birthday and Klinck has advised all Sefalana customers to look out for various activities and promotions to celebrate the incredible milestone.