Kazungula Bridge Authority takes off

The two-day working visit by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to Botswana, at the invitation of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, marked a significant success, with both leaders expressing satisfaction with the outcomes.

President Hichilema and his delegation, including ministers of Foreign Affairs, Infrastructure, Fisheries, Mines, and Trade, engaged in a series of meetings with the Botswana delegation.

The visit culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Immigration Technical Cooperation, aimed at enhancing collaboration on immigration matters between the two nations.

Furthermore, the Heads of State agreed to elevate the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC) and Joint Permanent Commission of Defense and Security (JPCDS) to a bi-national commission, reinforcing the bilateral cooperation framework.

In a landmark development, the leaders announced the establishment of the Kazungula Bridge Authority (KBA), aimed at enhancing efficiency at the Kazungula One Stop Border Post.

Additionally, the two leaders disclosed plans to launch an enhanced program within two months in Livingstone, covering various areas such as transport, mining, agriculture, trade, investment, immigration, entrepreneurship, tourism, energy, and health.

President Hichilema expressed satisfaction with the meetings’ cordial nature and recommended regular follow-up meetings for monitoring, implementation, and evaluation of commitments. “We further agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation by launching an enhanced programme within two months in Livingstone,” revealed Hichilema.

President Masisi highlighted the significance of KBA, addressing outstanding issues related to the bridge.

”It’ll also proceed speedily and complete works to develop a legal entity of the authority to ensure it functions,” Masisi said and further emphasized the authority’s role in expeditiously developing a legal entity and ensuring the widening and enhancement of access roads to the bridge.

President Masisi emphasized the ambition for Botswana to be a global leader in efficiency, surpassing standards in Africa and the world.