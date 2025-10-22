Keeping her vow

Championing the Voice of Women in Mahalapye

Constance Nshimwe, a seasoned Community Social Worker and Counsellor, has been working with non-governmental organisations since her teenage years.

Born and raised in Gaborone, she relocated with her late husband to Mahalapye in 1999 for work, later establishing a small consultancy business at the Bus Rank, a location that would shape the direction of her life’s work.

The hustle and bustle of the rank exposed her to the realities of the people – their challenges, struggles, and strengths – and helped solidify her resolve to serve.

With her natural warmth, easy smile and people skills, starting an organisation like Voice of Women (VOW) came naturally.

“The idea was supported by a wide network of friends, associates, and community members I met during that period,” the Voice of Women founder tells Voice Woman in this virtual conversation.

A devout Christian, the mother-of-one’s values are deeply rooted in scripture, particularly Genesis 1, which teaches her to view every human being as made in God’s image, thus deserving of dignity and respect regardless of class, colour or creed.

The Lerala native’s journey began long before the formal founding of VOW.

As a young woman, she was drawn to reading and learning about women’s and children’s rights. Soon, she began helping families in her locality of Xhosa 2 and across Mahalapye.

“I’ve always been vocal, and women in the community trusted me. Many would come to me for help with their personal challenges, especially GBV,” she recalls, adding it wasn’t just physical abuse but economic, emotional and sexual.

“Marital rape was a common issue raised during conversations.”

To help empower women, she introduced motshelo (community savings groups) to encourage financial independence. This laid the foundation for many future programmes. In 2003/04, Nshimwe joined the Emang Basadi Mahalapye Branch at Madiba ward. Within a year, her dedication earned her a place on the organisation’s National Executive Committee, where she served alongside leading gender rights activists like MmeImelda Molokomme and Mme Ntombi Setshwaelo.

“Those experiences gave me deep insight into women’s rights, politics, health and policy. They equipped me to do the work I do today.”

In June 2006 – together with co-founders, Mpho Dikepu and Mme Ogah Mathuba – Nshimwe officially established The Voice of Women Centre, providing advocacy, psychosocial support, and empowerment initiatives, particularly in the areas of Gender-Based Violence (GBV), HIV/AIDS, and socio-economic development.

“It is legally registered under the Registrar of Societies Act, and re-registered as required during the most recent national re-registration exercise. My co-founders were born and bred in Mahalapye, and our offices are located right here in Xhosa 2 kgotla, between the Land Board and Telecoms. We’re part of the District Technical Advisory Committee and report quarterly to the district chairperson. Our work is recognised and appreciated across the district,” she shares, her ever-present smile beaming even brighter than normal.

Over the years, VOW has implemented a wide range of impactful programmes, including psychosocial and counselling services (in support for families affected by GBV, HIV, alcohol, and drug abuse) as well as individual and family counselling, follow-ups, and referrals to key stakeholders such as the police, social workers, DHMT, and civil society networks like WAR, MVA Fund, and BONELA.

“In terms of economic empowerment, we assisted 12 percent of women reached to develop business plans and access socio-economic grants from the Department of Gender Affairs. Focus areas included small-stock farming, tailoring, and retail (tuck-shops). We also provided bookkeeping training to help women sustain their businesses and support their families. These grants changed lives. It’s unfortunate the programme was discontinued, which has hampered progress,” Nshimwe laments.

VOW’s key initiatives include Community Conversations themed ‘Using cultural dialogue to raise GBV awareness’; Champions of Change funded by MVA Fund, where men and youth will be trained in gender and road safety advocacy; Changing the River’s Flow (SAFAIDS-funded), a cultural programme that restored 17 families and promoted dialogue among men, women, and youth; as well as SRH Awareness, a programme geared towards educating women on cervical and breast cancer, PMTCT, HIV testing, and women’s health rights.

With high rates of teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, and unemployment still major challenges in Mahalapye and surrounding areas, Nshimwe remains resolute.

“Running an NGO is tough,” she declares. “Covid-19 severely disrupted funding, forcing some volunteers to leave for other opportunities. But with loyal staff and community support, we keep moving forward.”

In 2023, Nshimwe’s NGO received recognition as the 2nd Best Performing Organisation by MVA Fund. The following year, she was awarded first place, receiving a cash prize of P10, 000, which went to the purchase of a computer.

In this last quarter of 2025, VOW has a series of events and activities lined up.

“This month – Pink October – we will be conducting a Breast Cancer Awareness workplace sensitisation at Sefalana, Eureka, and Trans Africa, and we’re planning for the 16 Days of Activism Against GBV outreach. In December, we will have a ‘Christmas Party for Widows’ to promote healing and solidarity. Anyone is welcome to volunteer, regardless of age. Youth are especially encouraged to join, learn, and become community champions,” Nshimwe urges.

Companies and donors are encouraged to sponsor two caravans or containers for counselling services; support the construction of the Mahalapye Women’s Shelter; and/or advocate for the reinstatement of the Gender Affairs socio-economic grant for women.

Contact Voice of Women Centre: Mahalapye, Xhosa 2 kgotla.

Call: 471 1450 or7188 9630

Email: voiceofwomencentre@gmail.com

Facebook: Voice of Women Centre