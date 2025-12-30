Search for crocodile victim continues

The young woman feared to have been killed by a crocodile in Okavango River two days ago has been identified as Goitsemodimo Tshimologo of Moiyabana village near Serowe in the Central district.

According to the police, she was snatched by the predator during a holiday photo shoot along the river bank on December 28, 2025 around 4pm.

At the time she was visiting her boyfriend in Kauxwi village, near Mohembo in Shakawe area.

Rescue teams have been searching for her since that fateful afternoon without any success.

“The search is still ongoing, but we have not found anything as yet,” explained Shakawe police Station Commander, Alec Keikwaletse in a brief interview this morning.

He further pointed out that the area they are searching is infested with crocodiles and therefore complicating the search process.