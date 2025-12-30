Festive blood bath!

Police caution motorists as road deaths soar to 26

In the wake of recent tragic road accidents that have pushed festive holiday fatalities to 26, police have cautioned motorists, emphasising the need to drink responsibly and adhere to road safety rules.

In a statement issued today, Acting Public relations Officer at Botswana Police, Senior Superintendent Selinah Omphile expressed concern over the sharp rise in road accident fatalities this festive season.

As from December 18 th to 28 th this year police recorded a total of 26 deaths from 14 road accidents, marking an increase in comparison to 19 fatalities from 18 accidents registered the same period last year.

The police pointed to the recent three road accidents that claimed multiple lives which occurred along A10 road near Ramaphatle village where six people died.

The other accident occurred along the A35 Road near Nokaneng village, claiming three lives while the other happened along A1 road near Pallaroad I which two lives were lost. “It is vital to highlight that some of these accidents involved more than one family member, amplifying the tragedy for affected families,” Snr. Supt Omphile said in the statement.

According to the police, preliminary investigations suggest that the primary causes of these accidents are overspeeding, reckless overtaking, drunk driving, driving without due care and attention, as well as driving without a licence.

Commenting on the Ramaphatle tragedy that claimed six lives, including that of a nine- month-old baby, Superintendent Moses Kwarare of Thamaga police station said it occurred around 2am on Boxing Day between Ramaphatle and Thamaga. “Of the seven people travelling in the two vehicles, only one survived and is currently receiving treatment at Princess Marina Hospital. We’re still investigating the cause of the accident, but the crash involved two vehicles travelling in opposite directions,” said Kwarare.

He explained that the vehicle travelling from Thamaga towards Gaborone was carrying four occupants, including the driver. Two died on the spot, while a third later succumbed to injuries at Princess Marina Hospital on Sunday. The ages of the deceased range from nine months to 42 years.

The second vehicle, which was travelling from Gaborone towards Thamaga, was carrying three occupants, a couple and their nine-month-old baby. The family, who are Zimbabwean nationals, all died at the scene.

“This is the festive season and people are merry, but we always advise motorists to drink responsibly. It is even better to have a designated driver who does not consume alcohol,” he said.

The Thamaga Station Commander also dismissed concerns that extended bar operating hours contribute to road accidents. “Extended bar hours do not mean people should punish themselves and drink from 10am until 6am the following day. This kind of behaviour destroys families, drains finances and costs lives,” he warned.