Man found hanging on Christmas Day

Onneile Ntokolo
Onneile Ntokolo
A 34-year-old man, Onalethata Ketumile, a waiter at Cumberland Hotel, originating from Tholo Ward in Tonota, was found hanging from the rafters of his sitting room in Lobatse Woodhall 1 on Christmas Day.

Woodhall Police Station Commander, Superintendent Goitsemang Sekgabo, revealed to The Voice Online that the police received a report from a 31-year-old man who shared a house with the deceased at Woodhall 1.

He said the man explained that on Christmas Day, around 10am, he arrived at their residence from entertainment sessions in Gaborone and opened their house, where he noticed Ketumile hanging from the sitting room rafters.

Superintendent Sekgabo said the victim’s housemate further stated that he informed other tenants and reported the matter to the police.

The police rushed to the scene where they noticed that the deceased had used a black lace to hang himself.

His lifeless body was taken to Athlone Hospital, where he was certified dead.

Superintendent Sekgabo revealed that no suicidal note was found, and police investigations are ongoing.

He urged the public to seek help from relevant authorities and individuals when facing challenges, rather than resorting to taking their own lives.

