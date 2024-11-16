Wounded illegal miner limps into custody

An alleged Zimbabwean illegal miner, Mbongeni Mkandla, made a dramatic first court appearance on Thursday, hobbling into the dock on a crutch, his pain etched across his face.

With a bandage clearly visible above his left knee, the 22-year-old Mkandla revealed outside court that he had been shot during his arrest.

“I was shot at the mining area by the soldiers,” he said, blinking back tears and struggling to catch his breath.

The Voice reached out to Matsiloje Station Commander, Superintendent Oteng Ngada, who confirmed that Mkandla had been injured during the incident.

“The accused, along with 12 others who fled when soldiers arrived, was allegedly found mining gold last Wednesday at the Matsiloje Old Mines. He was left behind and arrested,” Ngada explained.

According to the police chief, a scuffle broke out during Mkandla’s arrest, resulting in his injury. However, the exact cause of the injury remains under investigation.

Mkandla, who had been hospitalized at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital before his court appearance, faced two charges: illegal mining and entering Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry.

In court, Mkandla pleaded guilty to border jumping, but his plea on the mining charge was deferred.

State Prosecutor Chilume Mpena argued against granting bail, emphasizing that Mkandla, an illegal immigrant, posed a high flight risk.

The magistrate remanded Mkandla in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for November 28.