Rising up in the mountains

Volleyball teams in Lesotho for Zone VI Championships

Fresh from a thrilling Golden Cup on home soil, local volleyball teams are now eyeing regional glory as they head to Lesotho for the Zone VI Interclub Championships.

Botswana will be well represented at the eight-nation event, which runs from 7 to 17th December, with four clubs registered in the men’s draw and five taking part in the women’s competition.

Kutlwano, Mafolofolo, BDF VI and Police VI will compete in both sections while Spiking Stars only sent their ladies’ team.

Having qualified for the international tournament back in September, the sides used the just-ended Golden Cup to sharpen up, ensuring they are match-fit and ready to take on the best Southern Africa has to offer.

Police ladies, in particular, have unfinished business at the championships, suffering heartache in last year’s final, narrowly losing out to two-time defending champions, AA De Maputo of Mozambique, in what was their first appearance in the comp.

Can the cops go one better this time?

Ditaugadi Coach, Shimaka Ngwanaotsile, is quietly confident they can.

“We are going to take each game as it comes; we don’t have to rush to see ourselves at the final. Our aim is to win every game; it is not the first time going to the competition, so we know how it is played. We might be having limited players but the schedule of fixtures allows us to get enough rest and eliminate fatigue,” said Ngwanaotsile, whose ladies go into the tournament in confident mood after thrashing Kutlwano 3-0 to secure the Golden Cup.

Kutlwano, meanwhile, are looking to make their mark on the regional extravaganza after four years away, an absence caused by lack of finances and inactivity at local level.

For a team that once dominated volleyball in the area, lifting the cup in 2009, ’10 and again in 2012, Big House have fond memories of the championships.

But, can they rekindle past glories?

Having assembled a youthful squad brimming with talent and energy but low on experience, Coach Opelo Popo’s side is very much a work in progress.

“Though we are in a rebuilding phase, they can compete, but only if they are not overwhelmed by momentum of the games. We need to build more confidence and keep on pushing them. We managed to get silver in the Golden Cup, so they are improving,” Popo told Voice Sport optimistically.

Their male counterparts, led by Shadreck Modiakgotla, are on the hunt for the title they last won in 2010.

Boosted by a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Police in a tense Golden Cup finale, Modiakgotla’s men are raring to go.

“Winning a cup locally has been a boost for us because now we know what we are capable of. The game we played with Police is how we expect games to be like at the Zone VI. It assisted us to see our weakness and work on our mistakes. I think what we need to do now is to try and keep our team together since most players stay out of Gaborone, we want them to stay and train together.”

Can the local team carry the golden glow through to the mountains of Lesotho? We’ll soon find out!