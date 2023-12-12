Love rivalry ends in murder

After five days stuck in a cell at Sehithwa Police Post waiting for the cops to transport him to Maun, a suspected killer was finally arraigned before the Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

27-year-old Keetile Ushuka is accused of murdering his love-rival, Tefo Mmala at Segongwana cattlepost on 29 November.

Another man, Isaac Jappie, 19, is also wanted in connection with Mmala’s murder, although the police are yet to locate him.

Addressing court on the issue of bail, Investigating Officer, Mogomotsi Manji revealed investigations were at an infancy stages, with the boys in blue still to recover the murder weapon and collect witness statements.

“Nothing much has been done regarding investigations since the matter is still fresh. On the 30th we went to the crime scene and our activities were disrupted by enraged villagers who wanted to take the law into their own hands” stated the Detective Constable, adding it was in Ushuka’s best interest to remain locked up as residents were baying for his blood.

Despite the officer’s concerns for his safety, the suspect begged to be set free, assuring court he would be fine.

“I am applying for bail because I left my properties unattended. Nothing will happen to me as I acted in self-defence. He followed me to attack me in the bush where I had fled,” said Ushuka.

The accused killer also argued it was only fair for prosecution to charge their two-timing girlfriend as well, blaming her for dating two men and pitting them against each other with deadly consequences.

Ushuka’s hopes of being home for festive appear dashed, however, as Magistrate Gofaone Mosweu remanded him in custody while the prosecution carry out their enquiries.

“We will entertain the issue of bail in due course” ruled Mosweu, setting status update for 18 December.

Having waited four days for the cops to ferry him to Maun, which is an hour-and-a-half’s drive from Sehithwa, Ushuka then had to wait at court for the rest of the day as the police struggled to avail a van to transport him to prison.