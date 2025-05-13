Political witch-hunt

“It’s all malicious lies and petty politics!’ Mohwasa

Minister of State President and Botswana National Front (BNF) Vice Presidential hopeful, Moeti Mohwasa, has rubbished allegations linking him to corruption, describing such talk as petty politics.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice, the seasoned politician and UDC Head of Communications addressed the rumors surrounding his newly acquired property in Selibe Phikwe, estimated to be worth close to a million Pula.

The purchase, which also includes a top range car, has sparked much speculation, with some questioning how the Minister acquired such wealth within six months in office.

Insisting all was above board, Mohwasa clarified, “The house I bought in Phikwe, together with a vehicle, were financed through a bank loan which I qualified for.

“All documentation is in order, I have nothing to hide.”

The Minister added he is open to scrutiny, even calling for an independent audit of both his lifestyle and property.

While Mohwasa maintains his innocence, he is under no illusion about the timing and motive behind the allegations.

“I have been in politics all my life. I know how people operate, especially when we are approaching an elective congress. It’s the nature of the game, and I am not surprised because this is not the first time I have come under such baseless and malicious information. I know the people behind it and they know themselves!”

Unshaken, Mohwasa says he remains focused on his duties and his campaign.

“My priority is to serve the people and continue pushing for the values we stand for in the BNF and UDC not some propaganda.”

Mohwasa is set to go head-to-head with Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Nelson Ramaotwana, in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race for the BNF Vice Presidency.

The build-up to the high-stakes congress, set for mid July, has already shown signs of deepening factional lines, with tension mounting ahead of the Palapye meet.