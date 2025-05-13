Molome defends hubby amid elections interference allegations

Newly elected President of the Botswana National Front Women’s League (BNFWL), Monica Molome, has come out strongly in defence of her husband, Ernest Molome, following accusations from the rival Team Katlego that he played a central role in influencing the outcome of the league’s recent congress.

The congress, held in Letlhakane two weeks ago, ended with Molome winning the presidency by a landslide, a result that Team Katlego led by the aspirant President Katelgo Morolong has questioned, alleging vote-buying and external interference. According to members of the losing faction, Ernest was basically running the congress and using the name of the party president to justify his interference in the affairs of the Women’s League

“Vote buying was rampant and done by forces with deeper pockets whose interest is to capture the organisation and ultimately the state,” noted Team Katlego.

However, when addressing members of the media in Gaborone this week, Molome dismissed the allegations stating that her husband was there to offer her support.

“My husband attended the congress to give me moral support as any spouse would. He did not interfere with the proceedings in any way,” she stated firmly before adding, “I support him in whatever he does and I expect him to do the same. I am very glad he was there because at some point there were some issues where I needed help and he stepped up to help.” She added that her husband has always supported her in her endeavours.

She pointed out that there were other men supporting other teams at the conference and she is puzzled as to why her husband was specifically singled out.

She called for unity and reconciliation within the Women’s League and urged all members to move forward in the interest of building a stronger, more inclusive organization.

“We will reach out to the other lobbyists to work together, there is no winning on our side without their support, and we all belong to one organisation which is the BNF.” She promised to roll out her roadmap in not so long.