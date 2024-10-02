Pastor kills girlfriend in Molepolole

Pastor Mogomotsi Obakeng of Bana Ba Morena Church spent his Independence holiday in police custody for the murder of his girlfriend last Thursday afternoon at Molepolole’s Magokotswane ward.

Pastor Obakeng (66) appeared before a Molepolole Magistrates court the following day before a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court facing a murder charge for the violent death of 54-year-old Nnyanaka Kegopotswe.

Molepolole police Station Commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, confirmed that the couples’ neighbours reported the violent altercation between the pastor and his girlfriend.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found the Kegopotswe lying in a pool of blood, her life tragically cut short.

“After the incident, he fled the scene, and the police went around searching for him. Later on, during the night, he went to his mother’s place, and the police were alerted and managed to arrest him,” explained Superintendent Molapong.

It is alleged that the suspect and his girlfriend had a misunderstanding, and the enraged pastor stabbed the woman with a knife on the chin and abdomen, leaving her with deep wounds.

State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Future Modisadife, told the court that the matter was still fresh, with investigations just beginning and pleaded that the accused be remanded in custody.

The court considered the State’s request and ordered that Pastor Obakeng remain in custody until his next court appearance next month.