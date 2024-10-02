Woman kills boyfriend over child support

In a shocking incident that occurred just before Independence Day at Sojwe village, a 40-year-old woman brutally stabbed her 31-year-old boyfriend to death following an argument over child support.

The tragic incident occurred at a drinking spot at Kgaimena ward in Otse, Central District, around 8pm.

According to the police, the suspect stormed into the local depot and started harassing the father of her children, accusing him of failing to provide for their kids.

The heated confrontation is said to have quickly turned violent, the enraged woman attempting to hit her boyfriend with a beer bottle.

Confirming the gruesome incident, Superintendent Kitsiso Lemogang revealed that after missing with the bottle, the woman allegedly reached into her pockets, pulled out a sharp weapon and plunged it into her boyfriend’s chest.

“We were informed that at first the girlfriend tried to hit her boyfriend with an empty beer bottle, and she missed. She then allegedly took a sharp instrument from her pockets and stabbed him,” explained the police officer.

It is alleged that the man sustained a deep wound on the breast due to the knife injury, and he collapsed in a pool of his own blood, dying on the spot.

The deceased’s heartbroken older brother reported the matter to the police after he received a frantic phone call from their sister.

When he rushed to the scene, he found his younger brother’s lifeless body drenched in blood.

The suspect is detained in police holding cells awaiting court appearance, while the victim’s body has been taken to Mahalapye Hospital for postmortem.