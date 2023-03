Schoolboy douses classmates with pepper spray thinking it was perfume

30 students at Baratani Junior Secondary School were treated and discharged at Otse Clinic on Friday after a pupil mistakenly went wild with pepper spray in the classroom.

Confirming the unusual episode, Woodhall Police said it seems the device, a 60ml bottle labelled USA Police Tear Gas Injector, was smuggled into class by a 13-year-old Form 2 student.

The substance reportedly belonged to the teen’s uncle, a former security officer who carried the spray with him when on patrol.

The youngster is said to have sn...