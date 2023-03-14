Connect with us

Full steam ahead

Full steam ahead
MOVING FORWARD: BR upbeat over Mmamabula-Lephalale rail link

BR make Mmamabula-Lephalale rail link inroads

The dream of a new 100km railroad linking the Mmamabula coalfields with the mining town of Lephalale in South Africa’s Limpopo District moved a tiny step closer on Friday.

When finished, the rail link is expected to open up fresh business avenues for Botswana Railways (BR) and contribute positively towards the country’s socio-economic development.

With an annual import/export capacity estimated at 24 million tonnes of goods, it is hoped the project, a combined effort between the governments of Botswana and SA, will greatly ease transport...

