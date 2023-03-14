Inside BOPEU’s GLA scheme

You May Also Like
News
The absence of MP for Serowe West Tshekedi Khama from the National Assembly is a serious source of concern and could earn him expulsion...
Business
Cutting edge Mining Training Centre opens in Maun A multi-million Pula mining training institution, Kavuru Training Centre, opened in Maun over the weekend as...
News
At least 400 Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) delegates from across the country are expected to meet in Palapye from the 4th -8th of...
News
The remarkable rise of the Mahube Empire In the early 80s, Tipson Ndiyapo Mahube was a Marketing Manager at Shell Oil Botswana, traversing the...
Business
300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...
News
Multitudes are anticipated to throng Serowe this coming weekend for the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) National Youth Policy Forum fronted by the National Youth...
News
Leaking pipeline leaves villagers in desperate need of water Residents of Mopipi village in the Boteti West have been battling with acute shortage of...
Entertainment
Keeping up appearances Shaya is stunned at the lengths Vice President, Slumber Tsogwane, will go to for a picture opportunity. Officiating at a donation...