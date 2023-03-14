Inside BOPEU’s GLA scheme

The Botswana Public Employees Union (BOPEU) have launched a Group Life Assurance Scheme aimed at improving the lives of members and dependents during their time of employment, retirement and even in death.

Speaking to Voice Money, Vice President, Mothusi Mojela and Principal Officer for Babereki Insurance Brokers, Era Maseko said the scheme will minimise financial problems for their families in the event of a member’s passing.

“It’s important to note that this benefit is not just for members of the union, but also for their families. It’s a way to provide security and peace of mind for t...