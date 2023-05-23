Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Mpho and Ntsogotlho seek to unseat BCP

By

Published

EYEING THE SEATS: Mpho and Ntsogotlho

Following the recent resignation of North West District Council Chairman, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, from Botswana Congress Party (BCP), another BCP member- Tiego Mpho, has jumped ship to join Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The two have confirmed interest in contesting for Parliamentary seats under UDC.

Mpho is eyeing Maun West where he is expected to face the incumbent Ngami Member of Parliament, Carterpillar Hikuama, while Ntsogotho is set to challenge BCP leader, who is also incumbent MP for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando in Maun North.

New constituencies were recently introduc...

SIGN UP  for FREE and Login to read full story. or SUBSCRIBE to read Premium content. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

Politics

A blunder that nearly cost UDC

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) acted swiftly to avoid losing investors who were becoming skeptical of working with the coalition following the latest changes...

10/05/2023
Okavango cattle farmers cash in Okavango cattle farmers cash in

Business

Okavango cattle farmers cash in

Commodity Based Trade project rakes in P300, 000 from sale of 42 cows to BMC It was a Christmas to remember for cattle farmers...

14/02/2023
It's good to be back! It's good to be back!

News

It’s good to be back!

Fired-up Butale talks unity on his return to the BPF hot seat Left to rot for over a year in the political wilderness, on...

27/12/2022
Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission

News

Batswana condemn Dibotelo Commission

Posterity will judge the commissioners harshly- Moseki Recommendations by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Review of the constitution of Botswana (Dibotelo Commission)...

13/12/2022

Politics

Dibeela launches new party

*Boko's former deputy berates BNF and UDC

26/11/2022
AP/BCP invade Molepolole AP/BCP invade Molepolole

News

AP/BCP invade Molepolole

Ndaba and Saleshando's first public appearance together since UDC split The bromance between the Alliance for Progressives (AP) and Botswana Congress Party (BCP) will...

08/11/2022
Mistrust hampers Habu Elephant Trust projects Mistrust hampers Habu Elephant Trust projects

News

Mistrust hampers Habu Elephant Trust projects

Okavango voice farmers resist communal cattle ranching Cultural taboos stand in the way of developing communal cattle herds in Habu area as farmers are...

25/10/2022
Chilling out Chilling out

Entertainment

Chilling out

Well wishes to Mc Theo Shaya would like to send well wishes to MC Theo, who was involved in a horror crash on Saturday...

05/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.