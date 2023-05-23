Mpho and Ntsogotlho seek to unseat BCP

Following the recent resignation of North West District Council Chairman, Kebareeditse Ntsogotho, from Botswana Congress Party (BCP), another BCP member- Tiego Mpho, has jumped ship to join Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

The two have confirmed interest in contesting for Parliamentary seats under UDC.

Mpho is eyeing Maun West where he is expected to face the incumbent Ngami Member of Parliament, Carterpillar Hikuama, while Ntsogotho is set to challenge BCP leader, who is also incumbent MP for Maun West, Dumelang Saleshando in Maun North.

New constituencies were recently introduc...