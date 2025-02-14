Money, medicine and marijuana

Man pleads not guilty to dagga possession

A suspected drug dealer, allegedly caught with 9kg of marijuana, 25 bottles of 100ml cough syrup and P21, 000 hard cold cash at his home in Maun, has pleaded not guilty to dagga possession.

Appearing before the Magistrates Court for facts reading on Tuesday, the sweet smell of weed hanging heavy in the courtroom after the confiscated drugs were presented as an exhibit, Terence Mandidewa disputed all the accusations leveled against him.

The 30-year-old Zimbabwean native was arrested on 12 July last year, after police raided his residence in Gxhabara ward, where they reportedly found the marijuana, BronCleer medicine and money in both his car and house. It is estimated the weed has a street value of around P9, 000.

As well as illegal possession of dagga, Mandidewa was initially hit with a second charge of sneaking into the country at an ungazetted point; however, this charge has since been dropped.

“We are not opposed to the accused person being granted conditional bail. Although the charge sheet states that he entered the country at an ungazzetted point of entry, he has entered in Botswana legally; however he has overstayed,” explained Prosecutor, Khani Khani.

He further told court they are in possession of Mandidewa’s travelling documents and thus do not consider him a flight risk.

For his part, the suspect asked for his car, seized by the police as an exhibit during the raid, to be returned to him. He was advised to make his request at the substantive court in the presence of the substantive prosecutor.

Mandidewa was set free shortly after his arrest under the following conditions: report to Maun Police Station fortnightly, enter into his own recognizance to the tune of P2, 000 and provide two sureties bound to the same amount.

He is due back in court on 21 April for case management conference.

Meanwhile, sources close to the case told The Voice, Mandidewa was able to justify having P21, 000 lying around, which is why the cops haven’t charged him with being unable to account for the money.

“It’s been six months, but they’re still trying to verify his story and still investigating the source of the funds, which remain in police custody,” claimed the source.