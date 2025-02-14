MIDWEEK MAYHEM- FNB Premiership’s wacky Wednesday!

There was plenty of late drama in the FNB Premiership on an incident-packed Wednesday evening, as last gasp goals saw the title race take several thrilling twists.

At the Royal Aria Stadium, Township Rollers and BDF XI looked to be heading for a 0-0 draw, only for Thatayaone ‘Popo’ Ramatlapeng to pop up with a priceless winner in the dying embers of the game.

Clocked at 93 minutes, Ramatlapeng’s strike pushed Popa to the top of the table, the Blues replacing their Red neighbours after Gaborone United fell to a 2-1 loss away at Sua Flamingoes.

The result continues Sua’s formidable home record, with the Sowa side now undefeated in their last 18 matches on their own patch, a run that dates back to 13 January 2024!

In the battle of the league’s best defences, Jwaneng Galaxy were indebted to Theero Setsile for preserving their unbeaten record, the in-form striker pouncing in added-on time to deny Mochudi Centre Chiefs a famous victory.

Incredibly, it was Galaxy’s 10th stalemate of the season! It was also the first goal Magosi have conceded in their last eight games.

In Francistown, a clinical first-half finish from the recalled, Martin Daka helped TAFIC FC return to winning ways at a wet Obed Itani Chilume stadium, as Matjimenyenga scrapped past struggling VTM.

In Lobatse, Extension Gunners came from behind to beat Security Systems 2-1 thanks to veteran midfielder, Ofentse Nato’s late header.

The three points saw Gunners shoot out of the relegation zone at the Alarm Boys’ expense.

Elsewhere, Chadibe FC failed to build on Sunday’s win, their first of the campaign, slipping to a 2-0 defeat against Matebele FC. Abafana ba Jabulile were left to rue a missed penalty when the game was still goalless.

Fellow newbies UF Santos picked up a point in Phikwe, holding manager-less Nico United to 0-0 while Orapa United continued their recent recovery, overcoming Morupule Wanderers 2-1 thanks to an Eric Ookame brace.