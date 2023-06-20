Majestic five hotel Lethabula day returns

Lovers of Botswana's traditional food and culture will converge at Majestic Five Hotel in Palapye on July 1st to celebrate the 5th annual Lethabula day after a two-year hiatus. Letlhabula is traditionally a celebration of a bountiful harvest, and people feast and drink to commemorate it. The event, which will be held under the theme, […]
In this article:Dr Vom, Entertainment, Maghebula, Majestic Five Hotel, The 5th annual Lethabula day
