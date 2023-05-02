Making it on Muvhango

After five years of trying, reaching the final round of auditions each time, Clint Phuthego’s perseverance finally paid off.

Last month, the 34-year-old local actor made his bow on the hit South African soapie, Muvhango.

Cast in the role of Dr Paballo Morake, step-son of the villainous Khumo Motsamai (played by our very own Miss Botswana 2015, Seneo Mabengano), Phuthego has big ideas for his character.

Voice reporter and massive Muvhango fan, PORTIA MLILO caught up with the man from Manaledi village to find out a bit more about his creative career and a journey that started with a Fac...