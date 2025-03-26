Minister denies execution rumours

International Relations Minister, Dr. Phenyo Butale, has dismissed reports claiming that Motswana woman, Lesedi Molapisi, 30, is set to be executed in Bangladesh this Friday.

Butale confirmed that while his office is aware of Molapisi’s case, there is no verified information about an impending execution. “We are not aware of any planned execution, but we are actively engaging with Bangladeshi authorities through diplomatic channels to address the matter,” Butale stated.

Molapisi was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on January 23rd, 2022, after heroin weighing 3.145kg was found in her luggage. She was sentenced to death in May 2023 for drug trafficking.

Botswana’s Ambassador to India, Gilbert Mangole, revealed that an appeal has been filed, but a court date is yet to be set. “We are doing everything possible to resolve the situation and prevent the execution,” Mangole told Radio Botswana on Wednesday. He added that Molapisi remains in good health as of their latest update.

The Botswana Government is now in a race against time to save Lesedi from the death penalty, as diplomatic efforts intensify to secure her freedom.