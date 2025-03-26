Kwelagobe endorses Balopi for BDP Presindency

Veteran politician and Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) stalwart, Daniel Kwelagobe, has thrown his weight behind Mpho Balopi in the race for the party’s presidency.

Balopi, who officially launched his bid under the banner of #ChomiYaBana, #Balopi2025, is set to face stiff competition from the party’s Chairman, Slumber Tsogwane, as well as Ame Makoba, Dr. Maxwell Nhlatho, and Nonofo Molefhi during the much-anticipated National Elective Congress scheduled for May 10th in Maun.

This congress will be a historic moment for the BDP, as it will be the first time the party convenes as an opposition following its loss of power to the Umbrella for Democratic Change in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing members of the media after Balopi’s campaign launch, Kwelagobe, a former Member of Parliament for Molepolole, praised Balopi as a leader with the ability to unify the party and guide it toward peace and reconciliation, which he stressed as crucial elements in the BDP’s quest to reclaim government in 2029. “There is need for unity and strategy planning. I believe we must return to the principles of inclusivity and cooperation following what we have been through and the person to take us there is this one,” said Kwelagobe, pointing to Balopi. “Balopi ke yo, are a re yeng kwa mewa yarona e tla bonang boikhutso teng,” he added.

Balopi’s campaign team, which aims ‘to make BDP fashionable again,’ received backing from several notable figures, including Bernard Bolele, former MP for Shashe West, Fidelis Molao, former BDP Secretary General, Kentse Rammidi, Lt General (Rtd) Tebogo Masire, and former MP for Ramotswa, Odirile Motlhale. Motlhale is also the campaign chairman.

However, despite the strong endorsement, Balopi’s path to victory is far from guaranteed. Tsogwane, as party chairman and former vice president, is expected to leverage his connections within the party machinery. Meanwhile, Nonofo Molefhi and other contenders could split the vote, making this one of the most unpredictable elections in BDP history.