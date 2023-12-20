Mighty Mimosas

Ivoirians too strong for Galaxy

After their flying start to the CAF Champions League group stages, Jwaneng Galaxy were brought crashing back down to earth in Francistown on Saturday, out-played by a dominant ASEC Mimosas.

Indeed, had the Ivoirians been more ruthless in front of the posts, missing a penalty and hitting the crossbar twice, the final score-line would have been a lot worse than 2-0.

In his pre-match comments, Coach Morena Ramoreboli called for his team to be brave and take the attack to Mimosas, urging them to dominate.

However, it was the visitors, fresh from a 1-0 victory over Wydad AC, who dictated proceedings at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium.

As has been their ‘go-to setting’ in the Champions League so far – a modus operandi that had previously worked wonders – Galaxy were content to sit deep, keeping numbers behind the ball and hunting opportunities on the break.

Although it meant they offered little going forward, the tactics initially proved successful, with Mimosas failing to register a shot on target in the opening 45.

The 29-time Ivory Coast champions should have taken the lead in the 36th minute, when Chicco Molefe – a surprise starter at left-back ahead of Benson Mangolo, who up until then had played every minute of Galaxy’s Champions League adventure – brought down Karidioula Mofosse in the box. Mangolo, 24, looks destined to join Tanzanian side, Singida Fountain FC, (reportedly pocketing a P1.2 million signing on fee!) which might explain why he was an unused substitute.

Assuming responsibility from the spot, Mimosas captain, Essis Aka fluffed his lines, powering his penalty into the bar.

At that point, Galaxy must have felt their luck was in. Certainly the hosts started to play with new-found swagger, moving the ball about with renewed belief.

They were undone by an uncharacteristic mistake at the back from captain, Kebonyemodisa Leinanyane, who tried to be too cute when clearing his lines, attempting a chipped pass under pressure when he should have booted clear.

Mimosas pounced on the error, half-time substitute, Sankara Karamoko, who had only been on the pitch for 12 minutes, giving Galaxy keeper, Goitseone Phoko no chance with his low volley.

It was the first time Phoko has conceded in the group stages.

Going into the game, Voice Sport identified Karamoko as a potential danger man and the 20-year-old showed why.

Just like he did against Wydad a week earlier, when he scored the winner, the young striker came off the bench to turn the tide of the match.

With Galaxy pushing for an equaliser, Karamoko struck again in the 79th minute, smashing an unstoppable left-foot rocket past Phoko at his near post. The goal signaled the end of Galaxy’s resistance and they slumped meekly to a first defeat.

Despite the setback, the mining side remain firmly in control of their destiny, Wydad’s 1-0 victory over Simba SC, meaning they remain second in the group at the half-way stage.

Their African adventure continues in Abidjan on Tuesday (19 December) with a daunting trip to West Africa, where the mighty Mimosas await once again.

HOW THEY SAW IT:

“Another difficult match. We perhaps weren’t aggressive or composed enough when we had the ball but still had our chances.Football is a game of emotions, when you make one mistake the rest of the team’s confidence can collapse.

We made a mistake for the first goal at a crucial phase of the match and that’s when our level really dropped. However, errors are part of football and we won’t point fingers. We’ll take the defeat, we’ll learn from it and we’ll be better in the next match.”

JULIEN CHEVALIER

“I’m very pleased with the performance. It was a comfortable victory in the end. We passed the ball well, were attacking down both wings, created plenty of opportunities and deserved the points.

We’ll have to be wary of their forward [Thanbag Sesinyi] in the return match, he is a dangerous, clever player.”