Angels hold Orapa

There was nothing to separate Eleven Angels and Orapa United at the Old Council Stadium in Francistown on Wednesday, the two Premier League strugglers grinding out a goalless draw.

For Angels, who managed to keep their former striker, Eric Ookame quiet, it was the second such score-line in five days, following last Friday’s 0-0 in the derby with Tafic.

Eric Ookame’s side have now drawn their last three matches and average a-point-a-game from their opening 10 fixtures.

It leaves them just two points above the danger zone, although Mpatane remains confident his Angels will eventually shake off their slow start.

“If you look at our lineup, all of these boys are new to the Premier League, which means they are inexperienced. It takes time to adapt and keep up with experienced players and clubs. Every year, we construct a new team, so it takes time; but we expect to reach our goal of being in the top eight when the league concludes,” said Mpatane.

For Orapa, the result extends their winless run to five but does at least halt their two-game losing streak.

Although his side created the better chances, Ostriches Coach, Tawurayi Mangiro said he was just happy to stop the rot.

“I think today we needed somewhere to start from. We have not been doing well, losing the past two games which has hurt our confidence. Let’s hope this is the start of our revival,” said the under-pressure Zimbabwean.