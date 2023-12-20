Mangolo scores big

Zebras star seals P1.2 million pay day with Tanzania move

Benson Kitso Mangolo is a player in demand.

The highly-rated left-back, whose contract with Jwaneng Galaxy elapses at the end of the month, is on his way to Tanzania, agreeing terms with little known, Singida Fountain Gate FC.

The move comes with a life-changing pay day unlike any ever experienced in local football before: the 24-year-old will receive a P1.2 million signing-on fee!

With a whole host of big-name African clubs fighting for his signature, this is the kind of money it required to capture Mangolo’s services.

The marauding Mathathane born winger joins the Singida-based outfit on a two-year deal, becoming the first Motswana to play in the Tanzanian top flight.

Only formed in 2010, Singida, who changed their name from Singida Big Stars Club earlier this year, are managed by German tactician, Ernst Middendorp – a name Kaizer Chiefs fans will know well!

They currently sit third in the Premier League in what is just their second season in the elite division.

Having finished fourth in their maiden season, they qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup, but were knocked out by Egyptian’s, Modern Future in the second round.

Despite solid interest from a number of South African sides, including Kaizer Chiefs, as well as Tunisian titans, Esperance de Tunis, who Galaxy played in the Champions League two years ago, Mangolo told Voice Sport he was happy with his decision.

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) player-of-the-year admitted the huge signing-on fee played a part in his choice.

“I felt it was a good deal. I’m happy and very excited about this move,” was his humble assessment.

Mangolo, who was controversially benched for Galaxy’s weekend clash with ASEC Mimosas, added it has always been his dream to further his career outside the country.

“Of course I had many offers especially from the DSTV Premier League in South Africa but I felt like I would just be home. I wanted to be far from home and away from distraction. I need to focus. I have worked so hard for my reputation. It was unfortunate that Esperance took time to close the deal and I decided to go to Tanzania,” said the Zebras Vice Captain, who was quick to thank former national team coach, and current Tanzania boss, Adel Amrouche for helping him make his final choice.

Mangolo told Voice Sport his solid showing in the 0-0 draw with Simba SC two weeks ago helped seal the deal.

“They had sent someone to watch me play against Simba in the CAF game. We met and they promised to get back to me after giving the club a performance report.”

The scout must have liked what he saw, convincing Singida to splash the cash!

Speaking to Voice Sport from his East African base, Singida Chief Executive Officer (CEO), former BFA Head of Competitions and Operations, Olebile Sikwane said signing Mangolo was a no brainer.

“He is one player that every African club especially at CAF level would be interested in!” declared Sikwane.