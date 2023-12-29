Matshelagabedi rape suspect arrested

A rape suspect, 30-year-old Knowledge Mokoni, who had been evading authorities since Christmas Eve, was apprehended this week in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl in Matshelagabedi.

According to reports, Mokoni clandestinely entered the residence on December 24th where the girl was sleeping and engaged in non-consensual intercourse with her.

Fortunately, someone discovered his presence, prompting cries for help. Mokoni reportedly fled the scene but was later arrested on Wednesday.

Mokoni appeared in court yesterday to face a single count of rape.

The Investigating Officer, Constable Tiroyaone Kasima, urged the court to remand the suspect in custody, citing ongoing investigations and the need to record statements.

“The matter is still in its early stages, and we are awaiting forensic evidence from the laboratory. The victim and her family are still grappling with the shock of the incident, making bail inappropriate. Moreover, this is a gender-based violence case involving a juvenile victim,” explained Kasima.

When given the opportunity to speak in court, Mokoni had no comments.

Consequently, he was remanded in custody, with a return court date set for January 18th.