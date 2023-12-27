News

‘Virus’ charged for Maghomora’s murder

Christinah Motlhabane
Christinah Motlhabane
CHARGED: Virus (bandaged head)

Denver Bright, 29, widely known as “Virus” in the streets of Francistown appeared in court this morning with a bandaged head, charged with the murder of Kabelo “Maghomora” Mantswe.

However, Virus’s aspirations for freedom were thwarted, as the court denied bail, providing the state with additional time to conclude their investigations.

Maghomora met his tragic end in Francistown’s Block One location a day before Christmas, while he was out on bail.

The deceased was a well-known figure in Francistown and had a history of appearing in court for various offenses, including murder and threats to kill.

Virus, now facing charges in connection with Maghomora’s murder, will remain in custody as the legal proceedings unfold, ensuring that the state has the necessary time to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

