Road accident claims four lives in Molepolole

Police in Molepolole are investigating a fatal road accident that claimed four lives and left five hospitalised along Molepolole / Gaborone road (A12) on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Security Systems Office around 0500 hrs involving two Honda Fit cars, a taxi with three passengers and a driver all males, while the other carried five people including a driver, two females and three males.

According to Molepolole police station commander, Superintendent Jacob Molapong, the taxi was travelling from the east to west while the private car was from the opposite direction when they collided head on.

“Two passengers from the private car and one passenger from the taxi died on the spot, the rest were rushed to Scottish Livingstone Hospital and the other one was referred to Princess Marina Hospital where he later died, further increasing the death toll to four” sadly explained Superintendent Molapong.

Among the four people travelling in the taxi, only one died whilst the rest were from the private car.

The deceased included a 31-year-old man from Magokotswane ward, 20-year-old man from Khunou ward both in Molepolole, a 26-year-old female and a four-year-old girl from Gaborone, Broadhurst.

The duo, a 28-year-old taxi driver of Molepolole, Magokotswane and 31-year-old man from Molepolole, Masuaditshwene ward are still hospitalised in critical conditions while the four deceased are still in hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Superintendent Molapong warned drivers to be vigilant and obey road signs.

It is still not yet known what had really transpired since it was a head on accident in which some lost their lives while others are still hospitalised.