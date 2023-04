A master of many trades

Perhaps the best word to describe Mompoloki Lerumo Mogobe is multifaceted.

When he’s not in court fighting for justice, he is a serial entrepreneur and property investor whose name you have probably seen plastered over Mogobe Plaza in Gaborone’s CBD.

Despite being born in a generation where modern technology was still very much in its infancy, Mogobe has adapted with the times, as evidenced by his popular podcast, ‘Mogobe Nuggets of Wisdom' - a platform that seeks to inspire and empower entrepreneurs of all stripes in Botswana and beyond.

The Voice’s Leung...