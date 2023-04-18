Big weekend Friday 14 April 2023

THE NATIVE EXPERIENCE COMING

Sereetsi and The Natives will launch their 8th Anniversary tour on the 29th April with a big gig scheduled for Maitisong at Maruapula School.

The launch party which is dubbed, The Native Experience will start at 1930 with tickets going for, P250 for a regular ticket and P300 at the gate.

DJ KOOLY K

DJ KOOLY K DROPS SINGLE

Katlego Mochai aka DJ Kooly K has released his 7th commercial house hit titled, Monica.

The song which is sung in Zulu language is about love and features, TRM from South Africa.

The Sky Rollers Pub’s resident DJ’s release is indeed...