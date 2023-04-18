Electric avenue

You May Also Like
Business
Low grain yield expected Climate change to blame Botswana could be forced to import even more maize and sorghum from neighbouring South Africa, with...
Business
Farmers take the lead in efforts to increase National Herd In an effort to moo-ve the national herd forward and increase the number of...
Business
Tlou Energy target July for power project's completion Tlou Energy's ambitious Lesedi Project is falling into shape, with work said to be 50 percent...
News
P400 000 worth of assistive equipment On Friday Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) donated assistive devices worth P400, 000 to the Boteti District...
Opinions
Beware the dangers of 'Zimbabwefication'! I learnt a new word recently: Zimbabwefication and I really found it quite interesting. The word was used in...
News
Man dies from heart attack in clash with govt over land rights The people of Metsiaela squatter camp in Letlhakane are mourning the death...