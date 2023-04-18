Electric avenue

Electricity imports continue to dim

The country’s efforts to generate enough electricity to meet domestic demand are gathering momentum, sparking a drastic decrease in the amount of power being imported.

Botswana requires 600MW of ‘motlakase’ a year, an amount we have struggled to produce locally, with the finger of blame mainly pointed at Morupule B’s failures.

Because of this, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) have traditionally looked south, to Eskom for help.

However, with the South African utility now experiencing its own power crisis, Botswana has made efforts to achieve pow...