Kaone Kario fingered in modeling scam

Sausage snatcher in hot soup A craving for Russian Sausages landed a 46-year-old woman in hot soup after she was busted trying to steal...
Patient hangs herself in Scottish Livingstone Hospital Molopolole Police are investigating a suspected suicide after a female patient was found hanging in the toilets...
'No man is happy when his wife is not home"- Kgosi Sebele Former Bakwena Regent, Kgosi Edwin Kgosikwena Sebele has landed in court once...
A drunken youth who ruined Christmas Day by smacking his mum in the face in an alcohol-fuelled rage received a painful present this week...
No bail for suspected Molepolole taxi-driver killer The 33-year-old man accused of shooting a Molepolole taxi driver in cold blood and torching his car...
P400 000 worth of assistive equipment On Friday Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) donated assistive devices worth P400, 000 to the Boteti District...
Swaneng School Parents protest hiring of foreign teachers Tensions are soaring in Serowe as parents of students at Swaneng English Medium School are protesting...
The Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa will be returning to Botswana for the 2023 edition from the 23rd – 26th April 2023 under the...