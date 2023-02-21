Kaone Kario fingered in modeling scam

Although the proliferation of beauty pageants signifies the growth of the local modelling and beauty industry, it also opens doors for exploitation of young women, especially when you take into consideration that there are no regulatory bodies to set standards and protect the rights of the women.

International Supermodel, Kaone Kario has been fingered in a scam that has robbed aspiring models who were looking to learn from the star through a modelling workshop she was purported to be headlining.

The workshop, dubbed Professional Modeling workshop was scheduled to run from November to Dec...