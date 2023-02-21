Valentine’s day tragedy

Man questioned over teen lover's death

Maun police are investigating a case in which an 18-year-old female was allegedly found dead in her room by her father who is a police officer in Maun on Valentine’s Day.

Although there are allegations that the girl was murdered by a boyfriend who is a son to another police officer in the criminal investigation unit (CID), station commander for Maun Police, Dennis Zilawe says the case is still fresh and they cannot really conclude that the girl was killed.

Explaining the case, Zilawe said what was reported to them is that the officer had left t...