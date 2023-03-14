Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Is this the death of another coalition?

By

Published

Is this the death of another coalition?
Kealeboga Dipogiso

BCP/BLP fail small test

Cooperation talks among three opposition parties, Alliance for Progressives, Botswana Congress Party, and Botswana Labour Party have hit a snag with both BCP and BLP fielding a candidate for the coming Bosele By elections.

The move forced AP to distance itself and issue a statement to explain that it yielded the ward to BLP and BCP in the spirit of give and take.

The purple party further stated that its expectation was that in the same spirit of collegiality, one of the other parties would also make way so that they have only one candidate in Bosele in the en...

SIGN UP and Login to read full story. Thank you.

Continue with Google

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment




You May Also Like

When the roof comes off When the roof comes off

News

When the roof comes off

'Squatters rights' leave bad taste in Boro In 2018, Oreneile Shomana swapped the busy lifestyle of Maun for the more relaxed pleasures of nearby...

14/02/2023

Finance

Budget expectations

Minister of Finance, Peggy Serame will this afternoon (Monday) deliver government’s budget speech during the 2nd Meeting of the 12th Parliament. The Voice Reporter,...

06/02/2023
UDC retains control of NWD council BDP loses grip of Okavango district UDC retains control of NWD council BDP loses grip of Okavango district

News

Despite divisions in the hierarchy of Botswana’s main opposition party, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), councillors in North West and Okavango Districts have demonstrated...

31/01/2023
Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters Mbulawa's fight for the hearts of voters

News

Mbulawa’s fight for the hearts of voters

Ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) aspiring candidate for Maun East, Reaboka Mbulawa is ready to mount an energetic and no expenses spared campaign for...

13/12/2022

Politics

Dibeela launches new party

*Boko's former deputy berates BNF and UDC

26/11/2022
I quit I quit

News

I quit!

*Constituency secretary leaves job to avoid sacking by parliament

15/11/2022
All eyes on Moselewapula All eyes on Moselewapula

News

All eyes on Moselewapula

There is an old trend of by election victories for the opposition- Analyst This weekend there is another by election at Moselewapula in Francistown...

29/07/2022
UDC stands its ground against BCP UDC stands its ground against BCP

News

UDC stands its ground against BCP

No reversal on Saleshando and Kekgonegile's suspension Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is standing by its decision to suspend the President of Botswana Congress...

12/07/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.