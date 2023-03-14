Is this the death of another coalition?

BCP/BLP fail small test

Cooperation talks among three opposition parties, Alliance for Progressives, Botswana Congress Party, and Botswana Labour Party have hit a snag with both BCP and BLP fielding a candidate for the coming Bosele By elections.

The move forced AP to distance itself and issue a statement to explain that it yielded the ward to BLP and BCP in the spirit of give and take.

The purple party further stated that its expectation was that in the same spirit of collegiality, one of the other parties would also make way so that they have only one candidate in Bosele in the en...