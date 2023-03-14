Over 300 jobs on the line as Medie Coal Mine shuts down

Employees slapped with surprise letters last Thursday

Employees of Jarcon Opencast Mining were treated to the shock of their lives when they reported for duty last Thursday morning, only to be told to go back home since there was no money to pay them.

Jarcon Opencast Mining is the principal Contractor for the Masama Coal mine which is situated a few kilometers from Medie village near Lentsweletau. Its operations were commissioned in 2019 creating 305 jobs to date.

However, the future looks bleak due to a dispute between their employer and the license holder Minergy Limited. The latt...