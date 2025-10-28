Healing hands, humble heart

*Passion for Cancer Care and Global Surgery

In commemorating Breast Cancer Awareness Month this Pink October, Voice Woman sits down with dedicated surgical specialist, Dr Weludo Ngwisanyi-David, whose gifted hands and brilliant mind are making a meaningful impact in general surgery and breast cancer care.

Dr Ngwisanyi-David shares her inspirational journey, from humble beginnings in Tutume to her role at Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital (SKMTH). With a passion for mentorship, the Maitengwe native is also shaping the next generation of medical professionals as a part-time lecturer at the University of Botswana.

In this insightful conversation, the good doctoralso opens up about her philanthropic work with Journey of Hope, inspired by her mentor, Professor Carol-AnnBenn – Founder of Breast Health Foundationand Head of the Helen Joseph Breast Care Clinic at Helen Joseph Hospitalin Johannesburg, South Africa – whom she holds in high esteem. She further shares how her personal experiences working in underserved areas, where limited access to timely healthcare hugely disadvantages rural communities, have fuelled her commitment to advancing global surgery through innovative projects.

Born and bred by a single mother in the villages of Tutume and Maitengwe where she began her schooling, Dr Ngwisanyi-David later moved to Mmadinare when her mother was transferred for work. The relocation severed her ties with extended family and friends, leaving the young Weludo feeling frustratedanddeeply isolated. In that solitude, she found solace in her studies, a turning point that would that would shape the trajectory of her life.

Once an average B student, she not only caught up with her new classmates despite the sudden shift in subjects, but rose to the top of her class.“I went from walking a short distance to school back in Tutume, to rising early each morning for a 16km roundtrip,” she recalls, adding: “The school had a reward system that recognised top performers with merit badges, and by the end of the year, I had earned all eightfor each subject. The head teacher even wanted to make me head girl, a gesture I kindly turned down,” she adds with a smile.

A year later, with straight A’s- the only first classat her junior school – the studious young woman travelled south to continue her secondary education at Moeding College in Otse.“I elected to study at Moeding and was placed in the science stream, thanks to student-centric teachers who take a genuine interest in the future of their learners; I was in a class of straight A students and the competition was of the highest level, producing. Though I pursued pure sciences, I particularly enjoyed biology, which I earned an A-star in, as well as chemistry. That’s when I decided I’d study medicine. I’d always felt strongly about helping people, so naturally, medicine became both my pursuit and my purpose,” she reflects, adding she went on to enroll in the Pre-Med programme at the University of Botswana (UB), and proceeded tostudy in Jamaica and South Africa respectively.

Today, the 37-year-old also serves as an adjunct lecturer at UB.“I’ve always liked being in an academic environment, though my role is voluntary. The university doesn’t currently have paid posts, so I structure my schedule around my other commitments. I lecture at least twice a week, both undergraduate and postgraduate students who are training to become surgeons,” she explains, adding that she also occasionally trains students at Princess Marina Hospital, which is affiliated with the university.

As part of her commitment to giving back to the community and her profession, Dr Ngwisanyi-David began volunteering with Journey of Hope (JoH)in 2023, a non-profit of volunteers focused on breast cancer awareness.“I really loved working with my professor’s foundation, which shares a similar mission to JoH and thus aligns with my own goals. We run monthly Saturday clinics, seeing 15–20 patients. I perform biopsies alongside another doctor, and volunteers who handle ultrasounds or teach breast self-exams.A typical clinic includes consultations, exams, ultrasounds, and referrals for mammograms and biopsies. Bokamoso Private Hospital processes the biopsies free of charge as part of their support. Results come back within a week, and if cancer is found, we refer patients to the PMH Breast Clinic for treatment,” she explains.

This speaks to her passion for global surgery and outreach work, which she defines as improving equitable access to safe and timely surgical care. “I’m currently planning on pursuing this as part of an MSc at the University of Cape Town,” says the lifelong academic and researcher. “We’re a middle-income country, so people should have access to emergency or elective surgery when they need it. That’s the essence of global surgery.This is what we endeavor to do with outreaches – bringing care directly to communities, rather than expecting everyone to travel to Gaborone, which is often neither timely nor safe for patients. That’s one of the projects I’m working on, which is inspired by Cape Town’s Project Flamingo,” she says, adding, “We’re currently working on securing funds for consumables, meals, and transport for our volunteer team, including surgeons and anesthesiologists. We collaborate with the government by using public health facilities, while we provide the medical professionals and necessary supplies.”

Career-wise, Dr Ngwisanyi-David counts her greatest accomplishments as being a surgeon, a wife, and a first-time mother to a three-month-old infant. She is married to Dr David Ngwisanyi, a pediatric cardiologist and fellow academic.“Having a peaceful, stable family while pursuing a demanding career in surgery is a major highlight of my life.These were once just dreams, and now they’re my reality. That, to me, is a true achievement,” she reflects.

Inspired by her own upbringing, she shares how her mother single-handedly raised five children, instilling in her a deep sense of purpose. “Watching my mother struggle to provide for us gave me the motivation to want a better life; not just for myself, but for my siblings too.”

She credits much of her personal joy and professional success to the support of her husband, Dr David, originally from Mmandunyane. “We met while working at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital. Three years later, we reconnected, and the rest is history. Today, he lectures at the University of Botswana and also runs clinics at PMH.”

Now an inspiration to many young women, Dr Ngwisanyi-David hopes her story reminds others that humble beginnings do not define one’s destiny. “I come from Tutume, where I walked to school barefoot, carrying a makeshift rucksack. My mother was a court clerk, her salary was barely enough for five children, but we learned how to make the most of what we had. If I can come from that and become a surgeon, so can other girls from similar backgrounds. I hope they see that possibility in my story.”